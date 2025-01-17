Square Enix Café Tokyo to Shut Down on March 31 After 8 Years

Café in Akihabara opened in October 2016

Square Enix

announced on Friday that itsCafé Tokyo in Akihabara will permanently close on March 31, after more than eight years in operation.

Square Enix opened the first permanent Square Enix Café in Tokyo inside the Yodobashi Camera store in Akihabara in October 2016. The café features time-limited collaborative menus and drinks with different Square Enix properties, as well as a shop with merchandise. The current collaboration is with the Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake game, which lasts until January 31. The café will reveal its final collaboration next week.

A café in Osaka opened in October 2017 in Osaka's Umeda area, and relocated to a nearby location later on. The Osaka café closed down in August 2021. Square Enix also has an official café in Shanghai.

Square Enix noted that its Artnia café and shop located in Shinjuku in Tokyo will continue operation. The merch shop Square Enix Garden in Shibuya in Tokyo that opened last year will also continue operation. Taito , which has operated the Square Enix Café Tokyo until now, will announce an official Square Enix merchandise space at a later date after a renovation period.

