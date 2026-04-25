News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 13-19

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Gals Can’t Be Kind to Otaku!? ranks at #8

The Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween film aired on NTV on Friday, April 17 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned an 8.3% rating.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, April 18 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 4.9% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV April 19 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
6.9
Detective Conan NTV April 18 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.9
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV April 19 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
4.5
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 4 NTV April 17 (Fri) 23:00 30 min.
3.0
One Piece Fuji TV April 19 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
2.8
Doraemon TV Asahi April 18 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.5
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke NTV April 18 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
2.5
Gals Can’t Be Kind to Otaku!? TV Asahi April 15 (Wed) 23:45 30 min.
2.4
Star Detective Precure! TV Asahi April 19 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.3
Bluey NHK-E April 18 (Sat) 08:10 25 min.
1.6
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E April 18 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.5
Oshiri Tantei (season 10) NHK-E April 18 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.5

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 6-12
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives