News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 13-19
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Gals Can’t Be Kind to Otaku!? ranks at #8
The Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween film aired on NTV on Friday, April 17 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned an 8.3% rating.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, April 18 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 4.9% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|April 19 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|April 18 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|April 19 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 4
|NTV
|April 17 (Fri)
|23:00
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|April 19 (Sun)
|23:15
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|April 18 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke
|NTV
|April 18 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Gals Can’t Be Kind to Otaku!?
|TV Asahi
|April 15 (Wed)
|23:45
|30 min.
|Star Detective Precure!
|TV Asahi
|April 19 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Bluey
|NHK-E
|April 18 (Sat)
|08:10
|25 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|April 18 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|Oshiri Tantei (season 10)
|NHK-E
|April 18 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)