Welcome to Anime News Network's Spring 2026 Light Novel Guide, the companion to our manga guide! Every included novel was published in March or April or is an upcoming May release. This guide focuses exclusively on series premieres, i.e., only the first volume–we're not reviewing the whole thing or the digital chapters beyond volume one.

If you've read ahead, please try not to spoil things for people in the forums. All reviews use the same rating scale: 1-5, with one being the lowest.

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