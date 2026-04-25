Fahrenheit 213, Gianty Reveal Lunar Pulse Game

Former Fate/Grand Order producer Yōsuke Shiokawa 's Fahrenheit 213 game development studio revealed on Saturday during the Indie Live Expo showcase it and Japan-based developer GIANTY are co-developing a new game titled Lunar Pulse . The game is slated for release on PC via Steam in 2027, and the Steam listing is now available.

Image courtesy of GIANTY © 2026 Fahrenheit 2013 Inc. / LUNAR PULSE PROJECT

The game will feature 15 supported languages including English and Japanese. Fahrenheit 213 and GIANTY describe the story:

LUNAR PULSE is a single-player roguelite card game. Set against the backdrop of an eternal moonlit night, witches partake in a ritual that determines life and death. With both your hand and your opponent's fully revealed, each turn plays out as you and your opponent each choose a card to clash directly. Each move carries the weight of an instant defeat. Experience the relentless pressure of a “death game” reimagined as a high-stakes card battler.

The combat includes fast card battles with a five-card hand and 15-card deck. The story will feature multiple endings and "dozens of unique outcomes" as consequences of players' choices.

Fahrenheit 213 announced the Tsurugihime side-scrolling action role-playing game in 2022. The game was originally slated for PC via Steam in 2024, but the game's Steam page now lists it for a release in 2026.

Fahrenheit 213 and Aniplex announced the Murder Mystery Paradox: Fifteen Years of Summer ( Murder Mystery Paradox Kono Hito Natsu no Jūgonen ) visual novel in April 2023 and released it in Japanese only on Steam in December 2023.

Shiokawa left Delight Works to form Fahrenheit 213 in February 2021. He had joined Delight Works in 2016 and worked as a producer on the Fate/Grand Order game. Shiokawa also previously worked at Square Enix and worked on games such as Kingdom Hearts II and Dissidia: Final Fantasy .

GIANTY has previously worked on games such as Goken , World of Cryptia , Monster Drive Revolution , and Ayakashi Hyakkiyakou Kiwami , and has also been involved in anime such as Cosmic Princess Kaguya! and Medalist . The company was founded in 2001 and also has offices in Vietnam and the United States.

Source: Press release