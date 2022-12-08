Yōsuke Shiokawa's Fahrenheit 213 Studio Reveals Tsurugihime RPG

Fate/Grand Order producer Yōsuke Shiokawa 's Fahrenheit 213 game development studio revealed its upcoming Tsurugihime side-scrolling action role-playing game on Sunday. The game will launch for PC via Steam in 2024.

The company is streaming a teaser trailer

Fahrenheit 213 describes the game as "an RPG that 'crafts' fate." The side-scrolling action RPG will take place over the course of 100 days. The game's mechanics will enable players to "craft" anything from battles, customization, exploration, story, and interactions with support characters.

Shiokawa is directing the game. Kouhaku Kuroboshi ( Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online , Kino's Journey ) is designing the characters. Takeharu Ishimoto ( The World Ends with You ) is composing the music.

Shiokawa left Delight Works to form Fahrenheit 213 in February 2021. He had joined Delight Works in 2016 and worked as a producer on the Fate/Grand Order game. Shiokawa also previously worked at Square Enix and worked on games such as Kingdom Hearts II and Dissidia: Final Fantasy. .

The Fate/Grand Order smartphone game has inspired numerous spinoff anime, manga, and games. The game, one of the largest and most successful smartphone games in Japan, is based on Type-Moon 's Fate/stay night franchise , but with an entirely new story and dramatically expanded world. Aniplex publishes the game, and released it in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.

