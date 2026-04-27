Rich Girl Caretaker Anime Casts Saori Ōnishi, Rio Tsuchiya

Series debuts in July

The official website for the anime adaptation of author Yusaku Sakaishi and illustrator Sakura Miwabe 's Rich Girl Caretaker ( Saijo no Osewa ) light novel series revealed the anime's key visual and two new cast members on Monday.

Image via Rich Girl Caretaker anime's website ©坂石遊作・ホビージャパン／『才女のお世話』製作委員会

The newly announced cast members are:

Saori Ōnishi as Mirei Tennōji

Image via Rich Girl Caretaker anime's website ©坂石遊作・ホビージャパン／『才女のお世話』製作委員会

Rio Tsuchiya as Narika Miyakojima

Image via Rich Girl Caretaker anime's website ©坂石遊作・ホビージャパン／『才女のお世話』製作委員会

The anime will debut in July.will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

The anime will star Yūto Uemura as Itsuki Tomonari and Konomi Kohara as Hinako Konohana.

Shūsei Morishita ( School Babysitters ) is directing the anime at Brains Base . Aya Yoshinaga ( Project ARMS ; Crest of the Stars ; Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Nao Kawashima ( Noble Reincarnation: Born Blessed, So I'll Obtain Ultimate Power ; Pretty Rhythm Aurora Dream ) is designing the characters. Takeshi Takadera ( Laid-Back Camp , Oshi no Ko , To Your Eternity ) is the sound director. Composers include Natsumi Tabuchi ( Aggretsuko , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ), Hanae Nakamura ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ), and Mayo Kurihara ( Hell Mode ).

Hobby Japan 's HJ Bunko label published the first novel volume in May 2021, and published the 11th volume on October 31.

Sorahiko Mizushima launched an ongoing manga adaptation on Hobby Japan 's Fire Cross website in September 2021. Hobby Japan will publish the sixth volume on June 1.

The Spain-based Monogatari Novels company had announced in October 2023 that it had licensed the light novel series for English release under the title Rich Girl Caretaker: I'm Secretly the Caregiver of the Most Popular Girl in This Rich Kid School . Amazon is currently listing that the first English volume shipped on March 3, 2026, but lists that the work is out of print. The company's X/Twitter account post in May 2025 stated, "Due to some issues with customs as a result of the new tariffs the current release dates for our titles are undertermined." The company's website is not currently accessible.

The Amazon listing for the first volume describes the story:

A high school boy, Itsuki Tomonari, gets involved in a kidnapping and ends up taking care of Hinako Konohana, a young lady from one of Japan's largest conglomerates. On the surface, Hinako seems to be a brilliant and charming girl, but in reality, she is a lazy girl with no life skills. However, due to family reasons, Hinako has to play the role of the “perfect young lady” at school. Wanting to protect her, Itsuki takes care of her in a very caring manner. Eventually, Hinako begins to fawn on Itsuki with all her might… “Now…if Itsuki isn't around, I would hate it.” This is a love story that begins with a cute young lady with a gap that transcends the master-servant relationship.

J-Novel Club is releasing Sakaishi's novel series The Holy Knight’s Dark Road in English.