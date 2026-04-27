The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- Game Gets Manga, Stage Play

Manga debuts this winter, stage play runs in August

Aniplex and Too Kyo Games announced on Sunday that their adventure strategy game The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- is inspiring both its first manga series and a stage play adaptation. Ejō is drawing the manga series, with story composition by Tsukueni. The manga will launch on Square Enix 's Manga UP! service this winter.

The "Limited Special Performance: The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy-" stage play adaptation will run at The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo from August 8 to 16. Lion Kako is directing the stage play, with Spacenoid Writers' Room (Aoi Tsukimori, Chiaki Nonosu, Ao Aizawa, Ei Hasaka, Yuki Shirakawa) penning the script.

Image courtesy of Aniplex ©Aniplex, TooKyo Games

XSEED Games released the game in North America for Switch in April 2025. The game launched for Switch in Japan and PC viaon the same day.

Kodaka ( Danganronpa , Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE ) and Kōtarō Uchikoshi ( Zero Escape , AI: The Somnium Files ) both worked on the game, with both credited as director and scenario writer. Rui Komatsuzaki ( Danganronpa ) was the character designer. shimadoriru ( Fate/Grand Order , Chaos Dragon ) was the creature designer. Masafumi Takada ( Danganronpa ) was the audio director.

Kodaka is perhaps most famous as the writer for Spike Chunsoft 's Danganronpa adventure game series. The game series' latest installment, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony , shipped in 2017. Kodaka also wrote and supervised the scenario for Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School: Future Arc and Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School: Despair Arc , the 2016 anime series that served as a conclusion to the first two games in the series.

Kodaka was the director and scenario writer for Too Kyo Games ' Death Come True "live-action movie game." He is also credited with the original story concept for Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games ' new Tribe Nine project, which includes an anime.

Uchikoshi co-wrote KID's Infinity visual novel series, including Never 7 , Ever 17 , and Remember 11 . He debuted as a director in Spike Chunsoft 's Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors ; the first of the company's Zero Escape series, which includes Virtue's Last Reward and Zero Time Dilemma . He also penned the scripts for the Punch Line anime, as well as its PS4/PS Vita game adaptation.