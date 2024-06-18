Aniplex, Too Kyo Games Announce The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- Game by Danganronpa, Zero Escape Creators

Aniplex and Too Kyo Games announced on Tuesday during the Nintendo Direct livestream the new adventure strategy game The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- by Kazutaka Kodaka ( Danganronpa , Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE ) and Kōtarō Uchikoshi ( Zero Escape , AI: The Somnium Files ). The companies will release the game for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in early 2025.

The story follows teenager Takumi Sumino. After a monster attack, a mysterious school mascot forces Takumi to enroll in the Last Defense Academy, along with 15 other students. Their mission is to defend the school for 100 days.

Kodaka is perhaps most famous as the writer for Spike Chunsoft 's Danganronpa adventure game series. The game series' latest installment, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony , shipped in 2017. Kodaka also wrote and supervised the scenario for Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School: Future Arc and Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School: Despair Arc , the 2016 anime series that served as a conclusion to the first two games in the series.

Kodaka was the director and scenario writer for Too Kyo Games ' Death Come True "live-action movie game." He is also credited with the original story concept for Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games ' new Tribe Nine project, which includes an anime.

Uchikoshi co-wrote KID's Infinity visual novel series, including Never 7 , Ever 17 , and Remember 11 . He debuted as a director in Spike Chunsoft 's Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors , the first of the company's Zero Escape series, which includes Virtue's Last Reward and Zero Time Dilemma . He also penned the scripts for the Punch Line anime, as well as its PS4/PS Vita game adaptation.