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BAFTA Nominates Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Game for 7 Awards
posted on by Alex Mateo
Nintendo's Donkey Kong Bananza and Mario Kart World games were nominated for Best Family game.
Developer TearyHand Studio and publisher Kodansha Creators' Lab's And Roger received a nomination in the Games Beyond Entertainment category.
BAFTA nominated Bandai Namco Entertainment's Elden Ring: Nightreign for Best Multiplayer game.
No Japanese games received nominations for Best Game. The Best Game nominees are Arc Raiders, Blue Prince, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Dispatch, Ghost of Yōtei, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
The 2026 BAFTA Games Awards will take place at the Queen Elizabeth Hall on April 17.
Team Asobi and Sony Interactive Entertainment's Astro Bot game won multiple awards, including best game, at last year's BAFTA Games Awards.