BAFTA Nominates Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Game for 7 Awards

Donkey Kong Bananza , Mario Kart World , Elden Ring: Nightreign also nominated

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Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announced the nominees for this year's BAFTA Games Awards on Thursday.game received seven nominations including: Best Animation, Artistic Achievement, Audio Achievement, Best Music, Best Narrative, and Technical Achievement.was nominated for Best Performer in a Supporting Role for playing Higgs in

Nintendo 's Donkey Kong Bananza and Mario Kart World games were nominated for Best Family game.

Developer TearyHand Studio and publisher Kodansha Creators' Lab's And Roger received a nomination in the Games Beyond Entertainment category.

BAFTA nominated Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Elden Ring: Nightreign for Best Multiplayer game.

No Japanese games received nominations for Best Game. The Best Game nominees are Arc Raiders , Blue Prince , Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 , Dispatch , Ghost of Yōtei , and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle .

The 2026 BAFTA Games Awards will take place at the Queen Elizabeth Hall on April 17.

Team Asobi and Sony Interactive Entertainment 's Astro Bot game won multiple awards, including best game, at last year's BAFTA Games Awards.

Sources: BAFTA, 4Gamer (haruka)