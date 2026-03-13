Exclusive: Nakama Press to Launch New Casshan Manga on September 15

Mad Cave Studios' imprint Nakama Press , in partnership with Tatsunoko Production , announced on Friday that it will release the first volume of its Casshan manga by writer Mario B. Long ( God Tier ) and Kusanagi on September 15. The new manga is based on Tatsunoko Production 's Shinzō Ningen Casshan original anime, and features the titular hero Casshan.

Image courtesy of Nakama Press

Nakama Press describes the 180-page manga's story:

A forgotten cybernetic hero awakens with no memories and is thrust into a brutal conflict between humans, robots, and a rising new species—forcing him to confront the truth of his own creation as he fights to save two kidnapped children trapped deep below a dying wasteland. When two girls vanish into a deadly mine run by rogue machines, a dying old man awakens Casshan—a lost cybernetic hero with no memory and a human heart buried inside metal. But underground lies more than hostages: a hidden robot refuge, a radical new species, and the truth about Casshan's own creation. Caught between humans, robots, and a new species called Neoroiders, Casshan must confront the past he's forgotten before the world destroys itself again!

Tatsunoko Production 's Shinzō Ningen Casshan original anime first aired in Japan in 1973. The anime's Casshan: Robot Hunter animated video remake debuted in Japan in 1993, and Kazuaki Kiriya 's live-action movie remake opened in 2004. Streamline Pictures and ADV Films both released Casshan: Robot Hunter in North America, and Go Fish Pictures released the Casshern live-action movie remake.

The anime's latest remake titled Casshern Sins aired in Japan in 2008. Funimation streamed the anime with English subtitles, and also released it on Blu-ray and DVD in North America.

Update: Took out mention of Yona of the Dawn as that is a different Kusanagi. Source: Email correspondence

Source: Email correspondence