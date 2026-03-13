Kyoto Xanadu Game Launches on July 16

Commercials streamed for Switch 2, Switch, PS5, PC game

Falcom began streaming on Thursday commercials for Kyoto Xanadu , a new action platformer role-playing game, and they reveal that the game will launch for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on July 16 in Japan and Asia. The Switch 2 Edition will be digital-only, and customers who purchase the Switch version can upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition for a fee.

The game will get a limited edition in Japan that includes the original soundtrack , Action Cards, engraved wooden coaster, and DLC costumes.

Image via Kyoto Xanadu game's website © 2026 Nihon Falcom Corporation.

The story follows a boy named Rei who enters Hirasaka Academy, a school that aims to conquer the labyrinth of Xanadu, which is rumored to be the origin to another world filled with monsters.

The gameplay combines 2D platformer exploration with 3D action RPG combat within the labyrinth. There are also opportunities to level up in the real world at school, restaurants, and other areas throughout town.

Falcom released the Tokyo Xanadu game, the most recent game in its Xanadu series, for PlayStation VIta in Japan in September 2015 and in the West in June 2017. The game also got an updated version titled Tokyo Xanadu eX+ for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC.