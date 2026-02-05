Falcom Announces Kyoto Xanadu Game

Action RPG launches for Switch, Switch 2 this summer

Falcom announced during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase livestream on Thursday Kyoto Xanadu , a new action platformer role-playing game that will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch this summer.

The story follows a boy named Rei who enters Hirasaka Academy, a school that aims to conquer the labyrinth of Xanadu, which is rumored to be the origin to another world filled with monsters.

The gameplay combines 2D platformer exploration with 3D action RPG combat within the labyrinth. There are also opportunities to level up in the real world at school, restaurants, and other areas throughout town.

Falcom released the Tokyo Xanadu game, the most recent game in its Xanadu series, for PlayStation VIta in Japan in September 2015 and in the West in June 2017. The game also got an updated version titled Tokyo Xanadu eX+ for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC.