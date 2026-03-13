Dark Horse to Release Gou Tanabe's H.P. Lovecraft's The Dunwich Horror Manga in Deluxe Edition in September

Dark Horse Comics announced on Friday it will release Gou Tanabe 's H.P. Lovecraft 's The Dunwich Horror manga in a Deluxe Edition on September 29. The hardcover, 650-page book will retail for US$49.99.

Image courtesy of Dark Horse Comics

Dark Horse Comics describes the manga:

The horror was born before dawn on February 2, 1913—the feast of Candlemas, although the people of Dunwich call that ancient festival by a different name. Of unknown father, Wilbur Whateley was not christened—yet he descended still from a once-proud Puritan family that left Salem in 1692 to found Dunwich, Massachusetts. Dr. Henry Armitage, head librarian at Miskatonic University, drives the dusty, rutted roads out to Dunwich to meet the child prodigy with whom he has been corresponding on the most abstruse and disturbing lore. Dr. Armitage can hardly believe the sight of the priceless hoard of occult books rotting away in the Whateley farmhouse—nor that of the dark, goatish Wilbur, for whom those books have been his only education. Young Wilbur is not content with his homeschooling—to complete his studies, he needs something Miskatonic possesses, the Latin edition of the Necronomicon. And if they're too snooty to lend their precious copy out to a country boy like him, Wilbur has other means to get it. Wilbur Whateley was born into this world with a great and horrific purpose—to open a doorway for those not of this world to return to Earth!

Zack Davisson is translating the manga and Steve Dutro is the letterer.

Tanabe launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Beam magazine in October 2021, and ended it in April 2023.

The manga is part of a series of manga adaptations of H.P. Lovecraft 's works by Tanabe. Dark Horse Comics published his manga of H.P. Lovecraft's The Hound and Other Stories in August 2017, which includes "The Hound," "The Temple," and "The Nameless City." Dark Horse Comics began releasing Tanabe's At The Mountains Of Madness manga in June 2019. The series was nominated for Best Comic by the 46th Angoulême International Comics Festival in 2019.

Dark Horse has also released a single omnibus volume of Tanabe's The Shadow Over Innsmouth manga, and has also released Tanabe's The Call of Cthulhu manga, the latter of which won the Superior Achievement in a Graphic Novel award at the Bram Stoker Awards in June 2025. Dark Horse more recently released Tanabe's The Colour Out of Space last July, and released The Shadow Out of Time on December 16.

Tanabe also released manga based on Lovecraft's The Haunter of the Dark and The Outsider .

Tanabe launched the Short Stories about Dreamlands manga based on H.P. Lovecraft 's Dream Cycle stories in November 2023, and ended the series in April 2024. Tanabe launched the Lovecraft no Genei (The Lovecraft's Phantom) manga in Comic Beam in June 2024, and ended it in December 2024.

Source: Press release





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