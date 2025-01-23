Dark Horse Licenses Gou Tanabe's The Color Out of Space Manga

Image via Amazon © Gou Tanabe, Kadokawa

Dark Horse Comics

H.P. Lovecraft

Otaku USA Magazine revealed in an exclusive article on Tuesday thathas licensed'smanga adaptation of's short story, and will ship the manga on July 1., who translated' previous English releases of Tanabe'sadaptations, is returning as translator for the manga.

Dark Horse Comics describes the manga:

A surveyor examining a site for a new reservoir arrives at the bottom of a desolate valley in rural Massachusetts, a place even the inhabitants of witch-haunted Arkham speak of with fear. The “strange days” of the past in that area are best left alone and forgotten. Surrounded by tangled and overgrown flora, a five-acre desolate void covered in a fine gray ash sits where a farm once stood. No wind, no life, nothing remains as the visiting surveyor discovers the story of what happened in 1882 from an aged survivor: out of a blue sky, something, a visitor, fell. As scientists gather to analyze the site where this “meteorite” landed, they find an object unlike any known element of the spectrum, which disappears in the lab. The mystery slowly becomes a horror for those who reside near this forsaken farm. The plants, animals, and even the people are twisted by the cosmic light and its unnatural blight that should have stayed hidden and buried.

Tanabe published the manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Beam magazine in July to October 2015.

Tanabe launched Short Stories about Dreamlands manga based on H.P. Lovecraft 's Dream Cycle stories in November 2023, and ended the series in April 2024. Tanabe launched the Lovecraft no Genei (The Lovecraft's Phantom) manga in Comic Beam in June 2024, and ended it in December 2024.

These manga are part of a series of manga adaptations of H.P. Lovecraft 's works by Tanabe. Dark Horse Comics published his manga of H.P. Lovecraft's The Hound and Other Stories in August 2017, which includes "The Hound," "The Temple," and "The Nameless City." Dark Horse Comics began releasing Tanabe's At The Mountains Of Madness manga in June 2019. The series was nominated for Best Comic by the 46th Angoulême International Comics Festival in 2019. Dark Horse has also released a single omnibus volume of Tanabe's The Shadow Over Innsmouth manga. Dark Horse also released Tanabe's The Call of Cthulhu manga last July.

Tanabe also released manga based on Lovecraft's The Haunter of the Dark , The Outsider , The Dunwich Horror , and The Shadow Out of Time .

Sources: Otaku USA Magazine (Joseph Luster), Dark Horse Comics ' Bluesky account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.