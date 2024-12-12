Gou Tanabe's The Lovecraft's Phantom Manga Ends

Series launched on June 12

Image via Comic Beam's X/Twitter account © Kadokawa

The January issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Beam magazine published the final chapter of Gou Tanabe 's Lovecraft no Genei (The Lovecraft's Phantom) manga on Thursday. Kadokawa will release the manga in one compiled volume in February 2025.

The series is based on the works of H.P. Lovecraft , with a focus on the recurring character Randolph Carter in H.P. Lovecraft 's works that Kadokawa states is modeled after Lovecraft himself. Randolph Carter first appeared in the "The Statement of Randolph Carter" short story in 1919.

Tanabe launched the series in Kadokawa 's Comic Beam on June 12. Kadokawa previously listed the manga under the title Randolph Carter no Monogatari , but then launched the series under the Lovecraft no Genei title.

Tanabe launched Short Stories about Dreamland manga based on H.P. Lovecraft 's Dream Cycle stories in November 2023, and ended the series on April 12. Kadokawa published the manga's compiled book volume on May 11.

These manga are part of a series of manga adaptations of H.P. Lovecraft 's works by Tanabe. Dark Horse Comics published his manga of H.P. Lovecraft's The Hound and Other Stories in August 2017, which includes "The Hound," "The Temple," and "The Nameless City." Dark Horse Comics began releasing Tanabe's At The Mountains Of Madness manga in June 2019. The series was nominated for Best Comic by the 46th Angoulême International Comics Festival in 2019. Dark Horse has also released a single omnibus volume of Tanabe's The Shadow Over Innsmouth manga.

Tanabe also released manga based on Lovecraft's The Colour Out of Space , The Haunter of the Dark , The Outsider , The Dunwich Horror , The Shadow Out of Time , and The Call of Cthulhu .



Source: Comic Beam January issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.