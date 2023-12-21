Exclusive: Dark Horse Licenses Gou Tanabe's Manga Adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft's The Call of Cthulhu Story

Dark Horse Comics announced on Thursday that it has licensed Gou Tanabe 's manga adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft 's The Call of Cthulhu story. The company will release the manga in one paperback volume, with a translation by Zack Davisson . Dark Horse will release the manga in bookstores on July 31, 2024, and in comic book stores on August 1, 2024.

Image courtesy of Dark Horse Comics

Dark Horse Comics describes the story:

What links together two bands of worshippers, one deep in the Arctic snows, one hidden in the bayous of Louisiana, is more than their shared practice of blood sacrifice. It is the inhuman phrase they both chant: Ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn—“In his house at R'lyeh dead Cthulhu waits dreaming.” Now these nightmares will disturb the sanity of Francis Thurston, a young man pursuing an investigation into the cult of Cthulhu that leads to the most forsaken spot in the vast Pacific…and to Earth's supreme terror, the risen corpse-city of R'lyeh. Mysteries that teeter on the edge of sanity come alive with the complete story in this single volume, containing eight full-color pages and a tip-in title page featuring silver ink.

Tanabe launched the manga in May 2019 in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Beam magazine, and ended the manga in November 2019.

The manga is part of a series of manga adaptations of H.P. Lovecraft 's works by Tanabe. Dark Horse Comics published his manga of H.P. Lovecraft's The Hound and Other Stories in August 2017, which includes "The Hound," "The Temple," and "The Nameless City." Dark Horse Comics began releasing Tanabe's At The Mountains Of Madness manga in June 2019. The series was nominated for Best Comic by the 46th Angoulême International Comics Festival in 2019.

Tanabe also released manga based on Lovecraft's The Colour Out of Space , The Haunter of the Dark , The Outsider , The Shadow Over Innsmouth , The Dunwich Horror , and The Shadow Out of Time .

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.