The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity Manga Takes 3-Week Break

Author cites busy schedule

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Saka Mikami 's The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity ( Kaoru Hana wa Rin to Saku ) manga announced on Wednesday the series will take a three-week break due to the author's busy schedule with preparations for the series and other projects. The manga will resume on May 14.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Chidori High is a boys' school that takes in the dregs of society with the lowest grades. Next door stands Kikyo Girls' High, where the wealthy, high-class families send their precious daughters. Chidori second-year Rintaro, who has a fierce face but a gentle heart, is helping at his family's patisserie when he meets a girl named Kaoruko. The two hit it off right away…but this blissful peace is quickly disturbed when Rintaro discovers that Kaoruko is actually a student at Kikyo. Worse, she doesn't seem to realize what a huge problem this really is! Will these two be able to forge a path for themselves, and sidestep the traps (metaphorical and literal) laid by their classmates?

Mikami launched the manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website in October 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 22nd compiled book volume on March 9. Kodansha USA published the 12th English volume on April 7.

A television anime adaptation premiered on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 on July 5 at 24:30 JST (effectively, July 6). The anime streamed on Netflix in Japan beginning on July 6 and in Southeast Asia on July 13. The series began streaming outside Japan and Southeast Asia on Netflix on September 7.

