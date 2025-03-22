The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity TV Anime's New Video Announces Main Cast, Staff, July Debut

Saturday's AnimeJapan 2025 stage event for the television anime of Saka Mikami 's The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity ( Kaoru Hana wa Rin to Saku ) manga announced the anime's main cast, staff, and July premiere in a new promotional video.

The anime's staff also revealed the key visual:

Manga creator Mikami and the anime's directordrew commemorative illustrations:

Illustration by manga author Saka Mikami Image via The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity anime's X/Twitter account ©三香見サカ・講談社／「薫る花は凛と咲く」製作委員会

Illustration by anime director Miyuki Kuroki Image via The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity anime's X/Twitter account ©三香見サカ・講談社／「薫る花は凛と咲く」製作委員会

The anime stars:

Yoshinori Nakayama as Rintarō Tsumugi

Honoka Inoue as Kaoroko Waguri

Kikunosuke Toya as Shōhei Usami

Kōki Uchiyama as Saku Natsusawa

Hiiro Ishibashi as Ayato Yorita

Aya Yamane as Subaru Hoshina

Kuroki ( Her Blue Sky film, The Idolm@ster SideM ) is directing the anime at CloverWorks , and Satoshi Yamaguchi ( The IDOLM@STER , DARLING in the FRANXX animation director) is the associate director. Rino Yamazaki ( Akebi's Sailor Uniform , UniteUp! ) is in charge of series scripts, Haruka Tsuzuki ( UniteUp! , Saekano the Movie finale key animation) is the series technical director. Kōhei Tokuoka ( The Ancient Magus' Bride ) is designing the characters and also serving as the chief animation director, and Moeki Harada is composing the music.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Chidori High is a boys' school that takes in the dregs of society with the lowest grades. Next door stands Kikyo Girls' High, where the wealthy, high-class families send their precious daughters. Chidori second-year Rintaro, who has a fierce face but a gentle heart, is helping at his family's patisserie when he meets a girl named Kaoruko. The two hit it off right away…but this blissful peace is quickly disturbed when Rintaro discovers that Kaoruko is actually a student at Kikyo. Worse, she doesn't seem to realize what a huge problem this really is! Will these two be able to forge a path for themselves, and sidestep the traps (metaphorical and literal) laid by their classmates?

Mikami launched the manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website in October 2021. Kodansha will publish the manga's 16th compiled book volume on april 9. Kodansha USA published the fifth English volume on February 4.