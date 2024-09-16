The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity Manga Gets TV Anime at CloverWorks in 2025

Aniplex announced during its Aniplex Online Fest stream on Monday that CloverWorks is adapting Saka Mikami 's The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity ( Kaoru Hana wa Rin to Saku ) manga into a television anime premiering in 2025.

Mikami drew the below illustration to celebrate the anime's announcement.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Chidori High is a boys' school that takes in the dregs of society with the lowest grades. Next door stands Kikyo Girls' High, where the wealthy, high-class families send their precious daughters. Chidori second-year Rintaro, who has a fierce face but a gentle heart, is helping at his family's patisserie when he meets a girl named Kaoruko. The two hit it off right away…but this blissful peace is quickly disturbed when Rintaro discovers that Kaoruko is actually a student at Kikyo. Worse, she doesn't seem to realize what a huge problem this really is! Will these two be able to forge a path for themselves, and sidestep the traps (metaphorical and literal) laid by their classmates?

Mikami launched the manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website in October 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on July 9. Kodansha USA published the second English volume on August 6.