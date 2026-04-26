Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! 2 TV Anime Airs in July

2nd season's main visual, returning & new characters also revealed

Kadokawa revealed on Sunday the main visual and July debut for Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! 2 , the second season anime based on Kanaineko 's Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! ( Bungō Stray Dogs: Woof! ) spinoff manga for the Bungo Stray Dogs franchise . Kadokawa also revealed the returning and new characters who will appear in the anime's second season.

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The returning and new characters appearing in the second season are:

Ango Sakaguchi (appeared in first season's episode 11)

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Lucy

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Francis

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Louisa

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Fyodor

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Nikolai

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Sigma

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Poe

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Mushitarō Oguri

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Saigiku Jōno

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Tecchō Suehiro

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Michizō Tachihara

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Teruko Ōkura

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Genichirō Fukuchi

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will stream the second season anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Previously announced returning cast members include:

Toshihiro Kikuchi (episode director on Vinland Saga , Great Pretender ) is returning from the first season to direct the anime at BONES and Nomad . Yūdai Hanaoka (episode director for The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl ) is the assistant director. Tōko Machida ( Lucky Star , With You and the Rain , Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider ) is overseeing the series scripts, replacing Kazuyuki Fudeyasu . Hiromi Daimi (episode animation director on Re:CREATORS , Dropkick on My Devil! ) is returning to design the characters.

Other staff members include:

The first season premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired and also streamed an English dub.

Yen Press releases the spinoff manga in English and describes the story:

From the pages of Bungo Stray Dogs comes a new series about the peaceful everyday lives of the cast…only now the Armed Detective Agency and Mafia characters are mini?! This cozy gag manga about the cute adventures of Atsushi and crew brings a different charm from the original!



Kanaineko launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up ! manga website in December 2015. The manga currently has 15 volumes.

Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa launched the Bungo Stray Dogs manga in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in December 2012, and the series is ongoing. Yen Press is publishing the manga and novel series in English.

The manga's first television anime adaptation aired from April to June 2016. The anime's second 12-episode series aired from October to December 2016. The anime's third season premiered in April 2019. The anime's fourth season premiered in Japan in January 2023. The anime's fifth season premiered in July 2023, and ended in September 2023. Crunchyroll has streamed all the anime as they aired.

An anime film titled Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple opened in Japan in March 2018. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in September 2018.

NextNinja's Gakuen Bungo Stray Dogs ( Bungo Stray Dogs School) smartphone game launched on November 6.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.