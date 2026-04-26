A Mark Against Thee Webtoon Confirmed for Live-Action Adaptation

Webtoon follows man who is released after spending 17 years in prison for murder he did not commit

Image via Kyobo Book's website © gotaeho

A live-action adaptation of the A Mark Against Thee webtoon was confirmed on Tuesday, with actress Hyun-jung Go currently in talks to join the cast.

According to Korean news outlet Newsen, Go has received an offer to star in the project and is positively reviewing the role. The series will be directed by Young-joo Byun, marking a potential reunion between the actress and the filmmaker.

Serialized between 2019 and 2021, the original webtoon was created by gotaeho.

The story of the webtoon reads:

Innocent man framed for murder and sentenced to death. Released 17 years later after his name was cleared. The times have changed. Yeop has changed. His friends and family have changed. Nothing is the same anymore. The harsh reality surrounding him turned Yeop from a grateful young man to a stoic, skeptical person. And now, he wants to exact revenge on everything that worked together to ruin his life.

Previously reported cast members include Jung-min Park, Hae-hyo Kwon, and Hae-joon Park, raising expectations for the ensemble's on-screen chemistry.

Further details regarding production schedule and release plans have yet to be announced.

Fans can read the official English version of the webtoon on WEBTOON.

Source: Newsen (Hyo-joo Bae)