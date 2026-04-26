RuriDragon Manga Delays Next Chapter to June

Manga was originally slated to return from hiatus on Monday

© Masaoki Shindō, Shueisha

The official X/Twitter account for Masaoki Shindō 's RuriDragon manga revealed on Sunday that the manga's current hiatus is extended, and the 46th chapter is being delayed until early June.

The manga went on hiatus in March, and was originally slated to return on Monday in the digital version of the combined 22nd and 23rd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump and on the Shonen Jump+ service. The announcement on Sunday did not give a reason for the delay.

The manga took two one-week breaks early in July 2022, due to the author's "sudden illness," before announcing an extended break at the end of that month.

The manga then returned shortly in Weekly Shonen Jump , before moving to the magazine's digital version and on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga website, in April 2024. The manga had been releasing new chapters every other issue.

The manga most recently took a two-month break in May to July 2025.

RuriDragon is inspiring an upcoming television anime by Kyoto Animation .

Viz Media and MANGA Plus both began publishing the manga in English in June 2022.

MANGA Plus describes the story:

The story of a young dragon girl being lazy, doing her best...and being lazy again. A new series begins!

Shindō launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in June 2022. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2022, and the fifth volume on March 4. The manga is a serialized version of a one-shot that Shueisha published in the Shonen Jump GIGA magazine in December 2020.

Shindō also previously published two one-shots in Weekly Shonen Jump : "Joreishi Rentarō no Yakusoku" in 2017 and "Count Over" in 2018.