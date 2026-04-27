Berserk of Gluttony TV Anime Gets 2nd Season

1st season aired in 2023

Point Set announced on Monday that the television anime of Ichika Isshiki and fame 's Berserk of Gluttony ( Bōshoku no Berserk: Ore Dake Level to Iu Gainen wo Toppa Suru ) light novel series is getting a second season. The announcement comes with a visual featuring the characters Fate Graphite and Roxy.

Image courtesy of Point Set ©一色一凛/マイクロマガジン社/暴食のベルセルク製作委員会

© 一色一凛/マイクロマガジン社/暴食のベルセルク製作委員会

The anime's first season debuted in October 2023.streamed the series as it aired, and also streams an English

The anime stars:

Tetsuya Yanagisawa ( High School DxD , Orient ) directed the first season anime at ACGT. Mariko Kunisawa ( Ascendance of a Bookworm , Orient ) was in charge of series scripts, and Takafumi Furusawa designed the characters.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the novel series and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Fate Graphite is one of the forsaken. Cursed with the skill “Gluttony,” he is ever starving, never sated…until the day he kills a dying thief and devours the man's strength—and his soul. The true hunger of Fate's Gluttony has awakened, and if he can learn to control his power, he will at last be the master of his own destiny.

After releasing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō service, Isshiki launched the first novel volume with illustrations by fame in November 2017. Micro Magazine is also releasing the novels in a larger bunko format. Daisuke Takino launched the manga adaptation on Micro Magazine 's Comic Ride website in April 2018.