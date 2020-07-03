Seven Seas Licenses Berserk of Gluttony, Ride Your Wave Manga, Light Novels, 2 More Manga

Seven Seas announced on Friday that it has licensed the Berserk of Gluttony and Ride Your Wave manga and light novels, and the Reiwa Hanamaru Gakuen and The Demon Girl Next Door manga.

Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Ichika Isshiki, fame, and Daisuke Takino's Berserk of Gluttony ~Ore Dake Level to Iu Gainen wo Toppa Suru~ ( Bо̄shoku no Berserk ) manga physically and digitally in February 2021. The company will release the first volume of Isshiki and fame's light novel series in print in January 2021. The volume will debut early in digital format. The company describes the story:

Fate Barbatos has never tasted real power. Born with the magical skill Gluttony, he constantly hungers in a way that can't be satiated, and has been shunned and looked down upon his entire life. One day, while working as a gatekeeper for a noble family and fighting a trespassing thief, he discovers Gluttony's true power: when he kills someone, he devours their skills and feeds his gnawing hunger at last. In that grisly realization, Fate is awakened to his true potential. How many lives will he feed on to satisfy this hunger, and is the world ready for the frightening warrior he'll become?

Takino launched the manga on Micro Magazine 's Comic Ride website in 2018. The manga's fifth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on June 30. The light novel's sixth compiled book volume shipped in December 2019.

Seven Seas will publish Machi Kiachi's manga based on writer Reiko Yoshida and director Masaaki Yuaka's Ride Your Wave anime film in May 2021. The company will release Mika Toyoda's light novel based on the movie in February 2021.

The company describes the story:

New college student Hinako, who moved to a small seaside town to surf and have fun, finds herself falling in love with firefighter Minato after he saves her from a fire. Their young romance comes to an abrupt end when Minato drowns…but in her grief, Hinako discovers that singing a song they used to perform as a duet summons Minato into the nearest body of water–be it a puddle, glass, or bathtub. Will Hinako be able to reach Minato again?

Kiachi ( ' Shōjo , Tokimeki ni Shinu,' Dekiai Kiss ) debuted the short manga adaptation Shogakukan 's Deluxe Betsucomi manga magazine in February 2019. The 80-page manga is two chapters long, and it depicts an original story of Minato and Hinako's first meeting. The compiled book volume launched in Japan in June 2019.

The film opened in Japan on June 21 and ranked at #9 in its opening weekend. Fathom Events screened the film for a one-night-only screening on February 19, and GKIDS also opened the film in select theaters on February 21. The Fathom Events screening was in Japanese with English subtitles, and screened in 605 theaters. The Box Office Mojo website reported that the film earned a total of US$300,789 in its first two days. GKIDS announced its license of the film in July.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Kotobuki's Reiwa Hanamaru Gakuen manga physically and digitally in April 2021.

The company describes the high school comedy story:

The hunks at Hanamaru Academy are putting the boot (and booty!) to expectations. Instead of wearing drab blazers, these studs are obsessed with the length of their skirts and the size of their chests as they try to navigate high school. This high-energy comedy takes being cute and being cut to a whole new level!

Kotobuki debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Comic Days manga app in May 2019. Kodansha published the second compiled book volume on March 11.



Seven Seas will publish the first volume of Izumo Ito 's The Demon Girl Next Door ( Machikado Mazoku ) manga physically and digitally in January 2021.

The company describes the story:

Yoshida Yuko was living a perfectly normal (if poverty-stricken) life, but at the age of fifteen, she suddenly sprouts demon horns and a tail! Her mother explains that she's actually a demon named Shadow Mistress Yuko, once sealed away and cursed so that her family would remain poor for generations. Now Yuko can break that very curse if she defeats Chiyoda Momo, a magical girl who goes to her school…but Momo is stronger than she is, knows how to manage magical powers, and is so freaking nice that she's actually helping Yuko out of scrapes. Yuko's too weak and uncoordinated to straight-up kill Momo, even if she wanted to, but she can't just be buddies with this generous magical girl, either–she has to break the curse on her family somehow. What's a demon girl to do?

The manga launched in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Carat magazine in September 2014. Houbunsha published the fifth compiled volume in June 2019. The manga inspired a television anime that aired from July to September 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the and streamed it on HIDIVE as it aired in Japan with the title The Demon Girl Next Door .