Berserk of Gluttony Fantasy Light Novels Get Anime

Micro Magazine announced on Friday that Ichika Isshiki and fame 's Berserk of Gluttony ( Bōshoku no Berserk: Ore Dake Level to Iu Gainen wo Toppa Suru ) light novel series is inspiring an anime. The announcement did not reveal a format or debut date for the anime. The novels' illustrator fame drew the below illustration to celebrate the anime's announcement.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the novel series and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Fate Graphite is one of the forsaken. Cursed with the skill “Gluttony,” he is ever starving, never sated…until the day he kills a dying thief and devours the man's strength—and his soul. The true hunger of Fate's Gluttony has awakened, and if he can learn to control his power, he will at last be the master of his own destiny.

After releasing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō service, Isshiki launched the first novel volume with illustrations by fame in November 2017, and the eighth volume shipped on Friday. Seven Seas released the seventh volume in English on October 11. Micro Magazine is also releasing the novels in a larger bunko format. The first bunko volume shipped in October 2021, and the fourth volume shipped on June 20.

Daisuke Takino launched the manga on Micro Magazine 's Comic Ride website in April 2018. The manga's ninth compiled book volume will ship in Japan on October 31. Seven Seas released the sixth volume on July 12.

