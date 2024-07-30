Berserk of Gluttony Anime Gets English Dub

© 一色一凛/マイクロマガジン社/暴食のベルセルク製作委員会

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming an English dub for the television anime of Ichika Isshiki and fame 's Berserk of Gluttony ( Bōshoku no Berserk: Ore Dake Level to Iu Gainen wo Toppa Suru ) light novel series on Wednesday.

The English cast includes:

Jeremy Inman is the voice director, Samantha Herek is the producer, and Jessica Sluys adapts the script. Neal Malley is the mixer, and Zachary Davis is the engineer.

The anime streamed first on the U-NEXT and Anime Hōdai services starting on October 1, before its television debut. The anime premiered on television on Tokyo MX , Sun TV , and BS11 on October 4. Crunchyroll streams the series worldwide outside of Asia and India.

The anime stars:

Tetsuya Yanagisawa ( High School DxD , Orient) directed the anime at ACGT. Mariko Kunisawa ( Ascendance of a Bookworm , Orient) supervised the series scripts, and Takafumi Furusawa designed the characters. EverdreaM performed the opening theme song "Jekyll & Hyde," and also performed the ending theme song "Ao no Genseki." EverdreaM is comprised of voice actresses Misato Matsuoka and Hitomi Sekine .

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the novel series and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Fate Graphite is one of the forsaken. Cursed with the skill “Gluttony,” he is ever starving, never sated…until the day he kills a dying thief and devours the man's strength—and his soul. The true hunger of Fate's Gluttony has awakened, and if he can learn to control his power, he will at last be the master of his own destiny.

After releasing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō service, Isshiki launched the first novel volume with illustrations by fame in November 2017. Micro Magazine is also releasing the novels in a larger bunko format. Daisuke Takino launched the manga on Micro Magazine 's Comic Ride website in April 2018.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)