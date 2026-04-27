No Game, No Life Chapter 2: Eastern Union Manga Resumes After 16 Months

Image via Amazon © Yuu Kamiya, Ryū Naitō

The June issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Alive magazine published a new chapter of Ryū Naitō 's No Game, No Life Chapter 2: Eastern Union manga on Monday. This is the first chapter of the manga in 16 months since December 2024, when it went on hiatus.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

A world governed entirely by games does not favor a timid, powerless race like Immanity, but it's perfect for a pair of legendary shut-in gamers! Sora and Shiro are now king and queen of Elkia, the last bastion of Immanity. But saving a kingdom is no small task, and responsibility isn't a game either sibling claims to have a high score in… Good thing the allure of more challenging contests (and sexy animal women) is all the motivation they need to set their sights on a new conquest―Immanity's powerful neighbor, the Eastern Union!

The manga adapts the second and third volume of the original No Game, No Life novel series by Yuu Kamiya , which correspond to the "Eastern Union" story arc of the novels. Naitō launched the manga in Comic Alive in November 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled book volume in December 2024. Yen Press published the third volume on March 24.

Kamiya launched the light novel series in 2012 with his own art after illustrating another light novel series that spawned an anime, A Dark Rabbit Has Seven Lives ( Itsuka Tenma no Kurousagi ). Kadokawa released the 13th novel volume on April 24. The novels entered the final stage of the story in 2021. Mashiro Hiiragi , Kamiya's wife, launched the manga adaptation in Comic Alive in 2013, adapting the first novel volume. The manga was serialized from 2013 to 2014, and resumed again in 2017 to 2018, and remains unfinished. Hiiragi currently lists the manga as still in preparation.

Yen Press released the original light novel series in North America digitally and in print, while Seven Seas released Mashiro Hiiragi 's main manga adaptation of the novel series in North America. Yen Press also licensed Kamiya's No Game, No Life Practical War Game , a prequel collection of short stories about the character Think Nirvalen, and released it in October 2021. The short story collection shipped in Japan in 2016.

The light novel series inspired a 12-episode anime series in 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video in July 2015. The light novel series also inspired an anime film adapting the sixth novel volume.

Source: Comic Alive June issue

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.