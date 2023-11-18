Yen Press Licenses 8 Manga, 3 Novels, 3 Audiobooks

ANN's coverage of Anime NYC 2023 sponsored by Yen Press and Ize Press!

Yen Press announced during its Anime NYC panel on Saturday that it has licensed the following titles. The company also revealed new audiobooks for the Bungō Stray Dogs , Baccano! , and Reign of the Seven Spellblades novels. All three audiobook series and all the below licenses are set to debut in May 2024.

Image courtesy of Yen Press

Bungō Stray Dogs Official Anthology

Bungō Stray Dogs

Title:mangaCreators:(original story),(character design), various artistsSummary: Presenting the first anthology of the popular supernatural action series! Featuring a luxurious list of guest authors, these new Bungo stories include everything from gags to heartwarming moments in a charming collection that will leave you begging for more!

Title:mangaCreators:(story),(art),(character design)Summary: After his father's remarriage, high school student Yuuta suddenly finds himself stepsiblings with his classmate Saki. However, unlike the plain and simple Yuuta, his new younger sister has an over-the-top sense of style and is known as the hottest girl in the grade! Due to past trauma, Yuuta isn't great at talking to women and at first is perplexed by this new family member who seems to be his complete opposite...but as the two settle into a shared lifestyle, could their relationship blossom into something more?!

Goblin Slayer! : A Day in the Life

Goblin Slayer!

Title:mangaCreators:(story),(art), Noboru Kannatuki (character design)Summary: The party of Club Fighter, Supreme God's Cleric, and Harefolk Hunter takes on a new challenge only to discover there are some enemies they can't hope to defeat… Priestess joins Female Knight, Witch, and High Elf Archer on an adventure—but somehow, they end up defending a besieged fortress… And then there's, who's once again teamed up with Spearman and Heavy Warrior! This special manga adaptation of volume 12 of the popular light novel series follows a day in the life of adventurers in the Four-Cornered World!

Title:mangaCreators:(original story), KIMI (art),(composition),(character design)Summary: Die in the game, and you die in real life. The only way out is clearing the massive floating castle Aincrad. The pinnacle of heroic sagas kicks off here!

Title:mangaCreators:(story), Mashimasaki (character design), keyyang (art)Summary: The dungeon calls, and is answered by adventurers, profiteers, and anyone looking to make a quick buck. And in this town inhabited by the dregs of society live a man and the woman who owns him. Arwin, the Crimson Princess Knight with lofty dreams of restoring her homeland—and Matthew, the town drunk. As Arwin challenges the dungeon, Matthew spends his days in taverns and brothels living off the money he gets from her. But the town laughingstock has a side that no one knows about. In service of Arwin, Matthew would do anything—no matter how dirty he might get.

No Game, No Life Chapter 2: Eastern Union

Title:mangaCreators:(story), Ryu Naitou (art)Summary: The manga adaptation of the hit light novel series enters its second chapter! Summoned by a boy who calls himself God in a world where games decide everything, the prodigy gamer siblings Sora and Shiro quickly rise to the top of human society. Having secured a future for the Kingdom of Elkia and humankind in this world, the siblings set their sights on a new prize—the Eastern Union. It's finally time to challenge the other races!

Brunhild the Dragonslayer

Title:light novelCreators: Yuiko Agarizaki (story), Aoaso (art)Summary: Eden… A place of perfection… A place where man and beast live side by side in harmony… Eden's protector, the silver dragon, regularly visits retribution upon those who would bring harm to paradise. But when the dragon discovers a human girl on the shores of Eden, he decides to raise her as his own. He teaches her that if she is to be welcomed into God's Kingdom after death, she must not harbor hatred in her heart. But when the dragon's life is mercilessly snuffed out by human machinations, the girl must choose whether to heed the dragon's dying wish and stay the course of righteousness…or walk a path of vengeance.

The God of Nishi-Yuigahama Station

Title:light novelCreator: Takeshi MuraseSummary: On the first day of spring, a train derails, causing numerous deaths. Two months later, rumors spread of a ghost at Nishi-Yuigahama Station with the power to send others back in time to the day of the terrible accident. The story attracts a woman who lost her fiancé, a man who lost his father, and a boy who lost his unrequited love. A chance to go back, to see those dear to them, seems almost too good to be true. What will they do now that they have it?

Guillotine Bride

Title:light novelCreators:(story),(art)Summary: Rinne has been sentenced to death. That's where the dragon princess's story should have ended. Instead, she's blown out of the sky en route to her execution and winds up in front of Ryuunosuke. The young boy has no time to be shocked by this wild development because the dragon girl needs him to lend her a hand—in marriage! For the sake of the world, Ryuunosuke has to marry Rinne and smother her with love, because if he fails to keep her in check, the entire human race will probably go extinct...!

She Likes Gays, but Not Me

Title:mangaCreators: Akira Hirahara (story), Naoto Asahara (art)Summary: Based on the critically acclaimed novel. High schooler Atsushi Andou has always hidden the fact that he's gay. But one day, he sees his classmate Sae Miura with abook—a small moment with major consequences. Atsushi longs for a “normal” happiness with a loving wife and a biological child, but what can he do when he's not turned on by women?

Friday at the Atelier

Title:mangaCreator: Sakura HamadaSummary: Tamaki, a woman who's grown tired with her life, is one day asked by the famous painter Shunsui Ishihara to become his model. And not just any model—a nude model. But when she accepts without hesitation, Ishihara is taken by her peculiar response and somehow falls for her...?! The misaligned love story between an oblivious girl and a handsome but extremely self-conscious artist begins here!

Finally, Yen Press also announced that it has licensed the following six manhwa titles for print: Beware the Villainess! , The Villainess Is a Marionette , Marriage of Convenience , My Secretly Hot Husband , SSS-Class Revival Hunter , and Tied to You . Tied to You is the first boys-love title joining Ize Press.

Source: Email correspondence





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.