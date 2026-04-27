Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You Anime Reveals 4 More Cast Members, June 3 Limited Advance Streaming on Abema Japan (Update 2)

Update: The Comic Natalie website has removed its article on this anime. ANN's original article follows below:

Update 2: Comic Natalie has since restored its article.

The staff for the television anime of Jinushi 's Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You ( Super no Ura de Yani Sū Futari ) manga revealed a new key visual and four additional cast members on Monday. The anime's staff also revealed that the anime's limited advance streaming on the ABEMA streaming service in Japan will start on June 3.

Image via Comic Natalie ©地主／SQUARE ENIX・「ヤニすう」製作委員会 ©Jinushi/SQUARE ENIX

Image via Comic Natalie ©地主／SQUARE ENIX・「ヤニすう」製作委員会 ©Jinushi/SQUARE ENIX

The newly announced cast members are (image above from left to right):

Image via Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You anime's website ©地主／SQUARE ENIX・「ヤニすう」製作委員会 ©Jinushi/SQUARE ENIX

The anime will premiere on TBS and 27 other channels in July and will air every Thursday at 11:56 p.m. JST. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

The anime will star:

Manga UP! Global added the manga in April 2023 and describes the story:

Meet Sasaki, an overworked, middle-aged office worker. His days are marked only by the passing of more unrewarding corporate drudgery. Smoking helps take the edge off, but other than that, the only bright spot of his day is when he goes to the nearby supermarket and sees Yamada's smiling face. So, one evening after yet another exhausting day, he heads to the supermarket to find he missed Yamada's shift. Dejected, he decides to go find a smoking area but discovers there isn't one to be found. Just as he's about to leave, a girl in a biker jacket named Tayama asks him to join her at a secret smoking area!

Jinushi launched the manga on X/Twitter in March 2022, and the series then began serialization in Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine in August 2022. Square Enix shipped the eighth compiled book volume of the manga on January 23.

Square Enix Manga & Books began releasing the manga in English in February 2024. The company willl ship the manga's seventh volume on July 7. Comikey also began releasing the manga in English digitally in May 2023. The manga is also available in English on BookWalker .

The manga won eighth place in the 16th Manga Taisho awards in 2023.

Source: Comic Natalie