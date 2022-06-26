Yamada plays man with split personalities in murder suspense

Hajime Inoryū and Shōta Itō 's My Dearest Self with Malice Aforethought ( Shinainaru Boku e Satsui o Komete ) manga is inspiring a live-action series in October. Hey! Say! JUMP idol group member Ryōsuke Yamada (live-action Assassination Classroom , Fullmetal Alchemist ) plays a college student with a serial killer father — and that may not be his darkest secret.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it describes the "dual-personality suspense" story:

Eiji the college-age virgin dreams of someday having a girlfriend...until he wakes up one day with his "girlfriend" in his bed with him! Not only that, his buddy tells him he got in a fight...and that three days have passed that Eiji doesn't remember? What dark secrets are being hidden...by Eiji himself?

Michitaka Okuda (live-action Switched, Nobunaga Concerto , Masquerade Hotel, Antiquarian Bookshop Biblia's Case Files series) is writing the scripts, and Hiroaki Matsuyama (live-action Switched, Nobunaga Concerto , Antiquarian Bookshop Biblia's Case Files, Do not say mystery , Liar Game ) is serving as the chief director. Daisuke Kusagaya is producing, and Fuji TV is in charge of production.

The series will air on Fuji TV on Wednesdays at 10:00 to 10: 54 p.m.

Inoryū and Itō serialized the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine from the May 2018 issue to the August 2019 issue, and then on the Comic Days service from August 2019 to September 2020. Kodansha has over 1.2 million copies of the manga's volumes in circulation.



Source: Comic Natalie