×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Furitsumore Kodokuna Shi yo Manga Gets Live-Action Series on July 7

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Series based on Hajime Inoryū, Shōta Itō's suspense manga stars Ryō Narita, Ai Yoshikawa, Fumiyo Kohinata

Yomiuri TV and NTV announced last Friday that they are producing a live-action series adaptation of Hajime Inoryū and Shōta Itō's Furitsumore Kodokuna Shi yo manga that will premiere on Yomiuri TV and NTV on July 7. The series stars Ryō Narita (center in image below) stars as Jin Saeki, Ai Yoshikawa (right) as Kanon Hasumi, and Fumiyo Kohinata (left) as Jūzō Haikawa.

cast1
Image via Comic Natalie
井龍一・伊藤翔太／講談社 ©ytv

Natsu Hashimoto, Takashi Ninomiya, and Takahiro Takasugi are penning the scripts. Jun Futamata is composing the music.

The suspense manga's story begins when Jin Saeki, a policeman in Yamanashi Prefecture, arrives at a prominent estate residence in response to a tip, and finds the skeletal remains of 13 children, as well as a mysterious marking. Jūzō Haikawa, the long-missing owner of the estate, immediately becomes the prime suspect. Saeki collaborates with a woman named Kanon Hasumi, who has a connection to Haikawa, and together they search for the truth behind the case. In a parallel story set in Tokyo seven years after the case, a girl with a connection to the mark left on the Haikawa estate runs away from home.

cast2
Image via Comic Natalie
井龍一・伊藤翔太／講談社 ©ytv

mangavol1
Image via Comic Natalie
© 井龍一・伊藤翔太／講談社
Other cast members include:

(Top row, left to right in image above)

(Bottom row, left to right in image above)
  • Rikutani as Yūma Azuma
  • Bambi Naka as Maya Okishima
  • Reo Matsumoto as Satoru Kawaguchi
  • Kazuto Mokudai as Takeru Kamishiro

Inoryū and Itō launched the manga in Kodansha's Magazine Pocket app in August 2021, where it is ongoing. Kodansha released the manga's sixth compiled book volume in September, and will release the seventh volume on June 21.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing Inoryū and Itō's My Dearest Self with Malice Aforethought (Shinainaru Boku e Satsui o Komete) manga in English. The pair serialized the manga in Kodansha's Young Magazine from the May 2018 issue to the August 2019 issue, and then on the Comic Days service from August 2019 to September 2020. The manga inspired a live-action series in October 2022.

Source: Comic Natalie (link 2)

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives