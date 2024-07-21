Wistoria: Wand and Sword, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Anime, Tower of God Season 2's English Dubs Stream on July 21

Image courtesy of Slow Curve ©大森藤ノ・青井 聖・講談社／「杖と剣のウィストリア」製作委員会

The English dub cast for Wistoria: Wand and Sword includes:

Jeremy Inman is voice director for the dub and Samantha Herek is producing. Jessica Sluys is in charge of adaptation. William Dewell is the mixer and Zachary Davis is the engineer.

The anime premiered on July 7. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Tatsuya Yoshihara (action director for Chainsaw Man ) is directing the anime at Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures . Sayaka Ono ( CROSS ANGE Rondo of Angel and Dragon ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Raita Sunaga , Yoshirou Harada , and Ryou Akizuki are in charge of monster design. Hiroto Morishita is the sound director at Jinnan Studio . Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia ) is composing the music at Lantis .

©Tower of God 2 Animation Partners

The English dub cast for the second season of Tower of God includes:

Kirstie Simone is voice director while Rita Majkut is producing. Gavin Harrison is in charge of adaptation. Ernie Sheesley is the mixer and David Walsh is the engineer.

The new season debuted on July 7. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS territories.

Kazuyoshi Takeuchi ( Armored Trooper Votoms: Alone Again ) is serving as chief director for the new season, and Akira Suzuki is replacing Takashi Sano as the director at The Answer Studio Co., Ltd. instead of Telecom Animation Film . Erika Yoshida ( Bocchi the Rock! ) is back in charge of the series scripts, and is also co-writing the scripts with added writers Takeshi Miyamoto and Riuji Yoshizaki . Miho Tanino is returning from the first season to design the characters, this time with Seigo Kitazawa ( City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust ) and Isamitsu Kashima . Kitazawa is also the chief animation director. Kevin Penkin is returning to compose the music.

The English dub cast for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest includes:

Cris George is voice director and Zach Bolton is producing the dub . Tyler Walker is in charge of adaptation. Andrew Tipps is the mixer and Jeremy Woods is the engineer.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest premiered on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co., Ltd. on July 7. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan.

The Fairy Tail anime series' director Shinji Ishihara is the chief director for the new anime, while Toshinori Watanabe ( Edens Zero , Mix: Meisei Story , Tokyo Ghoul:re ) is directing the new anime at J.C. Staff . Atsuhiro Tomioka , who wrote scripts for many episodes of the previous Fairy Tail anime, is supervising the anime's scripts. Yurika Sako ( Edens Zero ) is designing the characters. Shōji Hata is returning from previous series as sound director, while Yasuharu Takanashi also returns for the music.

