Wistoria: Wand and Sword Anime Gets 2nd Season

The official X/Twitter account for the television anime of Fujino Ōmori and Toshi Aoi 's Wistoria: Wand and Sword ( Tsue to Tsurugi no Wistoria ) manga revealed on Sunday that the anime will get a second season. The anime's 12th and final episode aired on Sunday.

The X/Twitter account also posted an announcement visual.

Image courtesy of Slow Curve ©大森藤ノ・青井 聖・講談社／「杖と剣のウィストリア」製作委員会

The anime premiered on TBS and 27 affiliated channels on July 7. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The service also debuted an English dub on July 21. The anime's fourth episode was delayed by one week and aired on August 4.

Tatsuya Yoshihara (action director for Chainsaw Man ) directed the first season at Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures . Sayaka Ono ( CROSS ANGE Rondo of Angel and Dragon ) designed the characters and served as chief animation director. Raita Sunaga , Yoshirou Harada , and Ryou Akizuki were in charge of monster design. Hiroto Morishita was the sound director at Jinnan Studio . Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia ) composed the music at Lantis .

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English, and released the eighth volume on August 13. The company describes the story:

A new, magical dungeon-adventure fantasy series from the author of Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?! To fulfill the promise he made to his childhood friend, Will Serfort enters Regarden Magic Academy with the goal of making it to the top of the magical world. There's just one problem—he doesn't know how to use magic! Will the seemingly ordinary sword in his hand be the key to unlock his true potential?

Ōmori ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) and Aoi launched the manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in December 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on June 7. The manga's "Terminalia Arc" and first part ended in May 2023 and got an epilogue chapter that June.

