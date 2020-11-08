Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon's Fujino Ōmori Writes Story for New Manga

Toshi Aoi draws Tsue to Tsurugi no Wistoria manga that tells "1 more dungeon story"

The December issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine revealed seven new projects for the magazine on Monday. The second new project will be the full-color serialization of Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan manga.

The first new project will be the Tsue to Tsurugi no Wistoria (Wistoria of Wand and Sword) manga. Fujino Ōmori ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) is credited with the original work, and Toshi Aoi is drawing the manga. The manga will launch in the magazine's next issue with an opening color page. The manga will tell "one more dungeon story."

Other authors who are launching new manga include Chihiro Nagato, Noriaki Kotoba, Katsura Inazuma, Ayaka Katayama, and an as-yet unnamed "star author who doesn't need any introduction."

Yen Press is releasing Ōmori's Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? light novel series and the Sword Oratoria spinoff novels, as well as their respective manga adaptations, in North America.

The first season based on the novels premiered in April 2015 and had 13 episodes, and the second season premiered in July 2019 and had 12 episodes. The third season premiered on October 2. The anime franchise also includes two OVAs, the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion film, and the Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side spinoff television series.

Image via Oricon