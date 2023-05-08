Wistoria: Wand & Sword Manga Ends 1st Part, Gets Epilogue

Epilogue chapter publishes on June 9

Wistoria: Wand and Sword

The June issue of'spublished the final chapter of the "Terminalia Arc" ofand's) manga on Tuesday, which also marks the end of the manga's first part. The magazine also announced that it will publish the epilogue chapter of the "Terminalia Arc" in its next issue on June 9.

Ōmori and Aoi launched the manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in December 2020. Kodansha will publish the manga's seventh compiled book volume on June 8. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English, and will release the fourth volume on May 23. The company describes the story:

A new, magical dungeon-adventure fantasy series from the author of Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?! To fulfill the promise he made to his childhood friend, Will Selfault enters Regarden Magic Academy with the goal of making it to the top of the magical world. There's just one problem—he doesn't know how to use magic! Will the seemingly ordinary sword in his hand be the key to unlock his true potential?

Ōmori began the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ( Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru no Darō ka? ) original light novel series under SB Creative 's GA Bunko imprint in 2013. The novel won the grand prize in the fourth GA Bunko Awards.

The novels have inspired four television anime seasons. Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Yakusai-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV Late Arc: Disaster), the new arc in the fourth season, premiered on January 5.

The Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka Battle Chronicle ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Battle Chronicle) battle action role-playing game for iOS and Android will launch this spring, as part of the original novel's 10th anniversary celebration.

Yen Press is releasing both Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's original novel series and the Sword Oratoria spinoff novels, as well as their respective manga adaptations, in North America.