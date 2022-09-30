'Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?' Season 4 Anime Continues in New Arc on January 5

Cast, character visuals revealed for Astraea Familia

Warner Bros. Japan announced on Friday that the fourth anime season based on Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? light novel series will continue in a new series titled Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Yakusai-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV Late Arc: Disaster).

The anime will premiere on Abema on January 5, before airing on Tokyo MX and BS11 on January 6. The show will also air on AT-X starting on January 9. The show will feature a returning staff.

The new characters in the show include:

Mai Nakahara as Astraea



Yumiri Hanamori as Alise Lovell



Sayaka Senbongi as Gojōno Kaguya



Ayaka Suwa as Lyra



Maki Kawase as Noin



Asuna Tomari as Neze Rankett



Hikaru Tohno as Asta



Rina Kawaguchi as Celty Srowa



Yūki Hirose as Iska Bra



Saki Kosaka as Ryana



Akira Sekine as Maryū



Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Meikyū-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV New Arc: Labyrinth), the fourth season, premiered in Japan on July 22 and aired for 11 episodes. HIDIVE is streaming the anime under the title Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV .

The anime's third season premiered in October 2020 after a delay from July 2020 due to the effects of COVID-19. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and the anime is streaming on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll . Crunchyroll removed the anime on March 31.

The anime's first season premiered in April 2015 and had 13 episodes, and the second season premiered in July 2019 and had 12 episodes. The anime franchise also includes two OVAs, the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion film, and the Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side spinoff television series.

Yen Press is releasing both the original novel series and the Sword Oratoria spinoff novels, as well as their respective manga adaptations, in North America.

