Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Mobile Action RPG to Launch Next Spring

Battle Chronicle free-to-play game to feature "anime-like 3D graphics"

A website opened on Thursday to announce Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka Battle Chronicle (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Battle Chronicle) , a battle action role-playing game for iOS and Android devices next spring.





The game is part of the 10th anniversary celebration of Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's original Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka novel series. It is free-to-play with in-game items to purchase. It will allow players to experience the story and its battles again with familiar characters such as Bell and Hestia in "anime-like 3D graphics." The anime's cast is reprising their characters.

Each player can assemble their own party with various training elements such as "adventurer," "assist" and "scene cards," and then embark on adventures. There will be battle royales where every other character is a foe, as well as autoplay battles where organization is key.

Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Meikyū-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV New Arc: Labyrinth), the fourth anime season, premiered in Japan on July 22. HIDIVE is streaming the anime under the title Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV . Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Yakusai-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV Late Arc: Disaster), the new arc in the fourth season, will premiere on January 5.

The anime's third season premiered in October 2020 after a delay from July 2020 due to the effects of COVID-19. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and the anime is streaming on HIDIVE . Crunchyroll is also streaming the season after removing it on March 31.

The anime's first season premiered in April 2015 and had 13 episodes, and the second season premiered in July 2019 and had 12 episodes. The anime franchise also includes two OVAs, the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion film, and the Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side spinoff television series.

Yen Press is releasing both Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's original novel series and the Sword Oratoria spinoff novels, as well as their respective manga adaptations, in North America.

Source: Comic Natalie