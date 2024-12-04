Crystar Game Launches for PS5 in North America, Europe

Released includes over 30 DLC costumes

Image courtesy of Spike Chunsoft

Crystar

released's game for5 as a digital download in North America and Europe on Wednesday. The PS5 version includes over 30 DLC costumes.

Spike Chunsoft describes the game:

For when I weep, then I am strong. Rei, a high school girl, becomes trapped in Purgatory where the souls of the dead are tormented. After awakening with incredible powers, Rei accidently kills her dearly loved little sister, Mirai, whose soul may be lost forever. To bestow Revival upon her sister, Rei makes a contract with the Demons of Purgatory and agrees to fight monsters for them as their Executor. Rei battles through the many levels of Purgatory, making friends and foes along the way. As she fights, evil continues to assail and torment her. It's only by confronting her own feelings and mistakes―and expressing them through tears--can Rei overcome the true evil lurking in Purgatory.

The game will get a PS5 release in Japan on February 27, 2025. The game will get a special digital edition that comes with a digital artbook.

Spike Chunsoft released the game in the West for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in August 2019. The game got a Nintendo Switch version in 2022. The game shipped in Japan for the PS4 in October 2018.

Naoki Hisaya handled the game's scenario, Riuichi was the character designer, ntny handled the character designs and also served as the character modeling lead, Hajime Ueda was in charge of insert illustrations, Sakujo composed the background music , Gemdrops developed the game, and anime studio SHAFT animated the game's opening sequence.



Source: Press release