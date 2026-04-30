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Art Director Kazuo Ebisawa Dies

posted on by Alex Mateo
ufotable revealed Ebisawa died on April 14

Kazuo Ebisawa
© Kazuo Ebisawa
Animation studio ufotable revealed on Thursday that art director Kazuo Ebisawa died on April 14.

There was a funeral service on April 20.

Ebisawa served as a background artist and art director for numerous anime, including Today's Menu for Emiya Family, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Fate/Zero, Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, GYO: Tokyo Fish Attack, Master of Mosquiton, God Eater, and Tales of Zestiria the X.

Thanks to DokoMadeMo for the news tip.

Source: ufotable

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