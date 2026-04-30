News
Art Director Kazuo Ebisawa Dies
posted on by Alex Mateo
ufotable revealed Ebisawa died on April 14
Animation studio ufotable revealed on Thursday that art director Kazuo Ebisawa died on April 14.
Ebisawa served as a background artist and art director for numerous anime, including Today's Menu for Emiya Family, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Fate/Zero, Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, GYO: Tokyo Fish Attack, Master of Mosquiton, God Eater, and Tales of Zestiria the X.
There was a funeral service on April 20.
Ebisawa served as a background artist and art director for numerous anime, including Today's Menu for Emiya Family, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Fate/Zero, Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, GYO: Tokyo Fish Attack, Master of Mosquiton, God Eater, and Tales of Zestiria the X.
Thanks to DokoMadeMo for the news tip.
Source: ufotable