Webtoon, Kadokawa Launch Studio White for Webcomics Starting With Lodoss Spinoff

Image via WEBTOON Entertainment Website © STUDIO WHITE/REDICE STUDIO/Kadokawa/LDF

LINE Digital Frontier , part of WEBTOON Entertainment, has announced the launch of Studio White, a new webcomic production label created in collaboration with Kadokawa and RedIce Studio.

The new studio will focus on adapting well-known Japanese intellectual properties into original webcomics for global audiences, to be distributed exclusively on WEBTOON platforms.

Studio White will debut with a new webcomic based on Record of Lodoss War , the classic fantasy story by Ryo Mizuno . The title is set to launch on May 9, in Korean, with additional language releases (including Japanese in late 2026, English, French, Traditional Chinese, Thai, and Indonesian) planned to follow.

The project explores an untold chapter within the Record of Lodoss War universe, with Mizuno contributing the original concept. The adaptation marks a new iteration of the decades-old franchise , reimagined for WEBTOON 's vertical-scroll format.

Beyond its initial launch, Studio White plans to expand its lineup with webcomic adaptations of several major Kadokawa properties. These include Sword Art Online by Reki Kawahara and illustrator “ abec ,” Slayers by Hajime Kanzaka , and The Familiar of Zero by Noboru Yamaguchi .

RedIce Studio, known for producing globally successful titles such as Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint , will lead production, bringing its experience in high-quality webcomic adaptation and serialization.

Executives from all three companies emphasized the collaboration as a strategic effort to expand global access to established IP through new storytelling formats. By combining Kadokawa 's extensive catalog with RedIce's production capabilities and WEBTOON 's distribution network, Studio White aims to create a scalable pipeline for cross-market content adaptation.

The initiative reflects a broader industry trend of leveraging legacy IP for digital-native formats, particularly as webcomics continue to grow as a global entertainment medium.

Sources: WEBTOON 's Press Release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.