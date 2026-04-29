Crossed Hearts Licenses OctoPiece Manga

Mitomo Sasako launched title on March 23

Crossed Hearts , a new California-based global English publisher, announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Mitomo Sasako's OctoPiece manga.

Image via Cross Hearts' X/Twitter account © Mitomo Sasako / Cross Hearts

The company describes the story:

Set on the remote island nation of Arakam, where military might and faith stand as twin pillars of rule, this dark fantasy follows Yuzuki, a soldier consumed by a distorted sense of justice, and her fateful encounter with a wandering boy of unknown age who calls himself Furuoka. Together, they are drawn into a story that blurs the line between conviction and madness.

Sasako self-publishes the manga and sold the physical edition on the Booth marketplace beginning on March 23.

Crossed Hearts is a global publisher of Japanese manga, Korean webcomics, and Asian novels. The company launched its official website in October. Pre-orders placed through the site guarantees access to Limited Editions at no additional cost, alongside purchase links to other major retailers.

The company announced its new girls love imprint GLAM BEAT! on December 31.