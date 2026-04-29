Hetalia Manga's New Stage Musical Series Gets 5th Musical

The staff for Hetalia ~A Tender World~ , the fourth new stage musical adaptation of Hidekaz Himaruya 's Hetalia - Axis Powers manga, announced on Wednesday that there will be a fifth new musical titled Hetalia ~World☆Starts~ . The musical will run from October 23-26 at the Cool Japan Park Osaka WW Hall in Osaka, October 30-November 8 at the Nippon Seinen-kan Hall in Tokyo, and November 21-23 at the Aichi Arts Center Main Hall. An official website opened and unveiled a visual:

The cast, which features returning members, includes:

Ryōki Nagae as Italy

as Italy Yusuke Ueda as Germany

Keisuke Ueda as Japan

as Japan Ryuuko Isogai as America

Daisuke Hirose as England

as England Juri as France

Yuki Yamaoki as Russia

Taishi Sugie as China

Takeshi James Yamada as Spain

as Spain Gaku Takamoto as Prussia

as Prussia Yūta Higuchi as Romano

Kōtarō Yoshitani is again directing the show, and Yuusei Narusei returns to write the script.

Hetalia ~A Tender World~ , the fourth new stage musical, ran in June-July 2025.

Before this new series of musicals, the earlier Musical Hetalia Final Live ~A World in the Universe~ production ran in March 2018.

Himaruya's original Hetalia - Axis Powers manga takes the archetypal characteristics of countries and regions throughout the world, and anthropomorphizes them as (mostly) bishōnen characters. Right Stuf released the manga in North America in collaboration with its former English-language publisher, Tokyopop , and its Japanese publisher Gentosha Comics .

Himaruya's Hetalia World Stars manga is the latest manga in the franchise . The manga launched on Shonen Jump+ on the same day the online manga service launched in 2014, but it went on hiatus in April 2018. The manga resumed serialization in April 2021. Shueisha shipped the eighth compiled book volume in March 2024.

An anime of the Hetalia World Stars manga debuted in April 2021.