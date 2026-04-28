Go with the Clouds, North by Northwest Manga Gets TV Anime

A new official website opened on Wednesday to announce that Aki Irie 's Go with the Clouds, North by Northwest ( Hokuhokusei ni Kumo to Yuke ) manga is getting a television anime. The website shared a commemorative illustration from Irie:

Image via Amazon Japan © Aki Irie

The first compiled book volume of the manga's "second series," a continuation of the original series under new publishing and volume counts, will ship on Thursday.

Vertical licensed the manga in 2018. Kodansha USA Publishing is now releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

From the creator of Ran And The Gray World , Aki Irie . The story takes place in Iceland, at land's end, 64ºN. Kei Miyama is a 17-year-old with three secrets: he can talk to cars, he can't handle pretty girls, and he works as a private investigator. One case has him searching for a beloved dog, another involves reuniting a woman with a man she fell for at first sight. And then comes a case that strikes close to home-searching for his own little brother. Tag along as this globe-spanning journey unfolds…

Irie launched Go with the Clouds, North by Northwest in 2016 in Harta . The manga moved to Kadokawa 's Aokishi from Harta when the former launched. After Aokishi stopped serializing the series in February 2025, a new company Yukiwarisо̄ announced last October that it would publish it. The original manga's seventh volume shipped in Japan in 2024.

Sources: Go with the Clouds, North by Northwest anime's website, Comic Natalie





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