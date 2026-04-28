Ushiro no Shōmen Kamui-san TV Anime's Teaser Unveils Main Cast & Staff, July Debut

The official website for the television anime of author Eroki and artist Shinko Konoshiro 's Ushiro no Shōmen Kamui-san (Kamui-san Directly Behind You) manga opened on Tuesday and unveiled the anime's teaser promotional video, key visual, main cast and staff members, and its July premiere.

The anime stars:

Tomokazu Sugita as Kamui, an incredibly handsome and highly skilled psychic with perverse exorcism methods.

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Riko Aono as Shizuka Mimitsuka, a girl with psychic abilities and gets easily possessed by evil spirits and supernatural beings. Kamui hires her as his assistant and decoy.

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M.A.O as Oichi, a tsukumogami (spirit that inhabits long-lived objects) of an Ichimatsu doll that has been passed through many owners for over 100 years. After a certain incident, it starts living in Kamui's office and assist with exorcisms.

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Yuka Aisaka as Kyōko, Shizuka's classmate who is afraid of scary things.

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Shiori Izawa as Inagawa, Shizuka's occult enthusiast classmate, who mocks Kamui and call him a fake psychic.

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Takumi Tsukumo ( Divergence Eve , Misaki Chronicles original creator) is directing the anime at Zero-G , and ZG-R . Motofumi Nakajō ( Ai: Tenchi Muyo! episode scripts, Maji de Otaku na English! Ribbon-chan: Eigo de Tatakau Mahō Shōjo the TV ) is in charge of series scripts, and Toshinari Yamashita ( Amazing Nurse Nanako , Divergence Eve ) is designing the characters.

Additional staff members include:

WWWave Corporation 's Deregula anime label is producing the anime.

The story follows Shizuka, a high school girl who can see ghosts. She works as an assistant to the famous psychic Kamui, who has an unusual method for exorcism.

Eroki and Konoshiro debuted the manga in March 2020 on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app. Shogakukan published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on February 19.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block.