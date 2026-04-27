'8th Loop for the Win!' Manga Artist Riku Natsume Launches New Series

Saimu Mahō Shōjo Kureca Riboca debuts on May 22

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for LEED Publishing 's Comic Border platform announced on Friday that 8th Loop for the Win! manga artist Riku Natsume will launch a new manga series titled Saimu Mahō Shōjo Kureca Riboca ( Debt Magical Girl Kureca Riboca ) on the platform on May 22.

Image via Comic Border's X/Twitter account © Riku Natsume, LEED PUBLISHING Co., Ltd

Natsume launched the manga adaptation of Skyfarm 's 8th Loop for the Win! light novel series on Shufu to Seikatsu Sha 's Comic PASH! in May 2021. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha shipped the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume in April 2024. J-Novel Club publishes the series in English and released the sixth volume in October.

Shufu to Seikatsu Sha shipped the second novel in October 2021 with illustrations by teffish . J-Novel Club published the second novel in December 2023.

Source: Comic Border 's X/ Twitter account

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