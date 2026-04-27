Akane Torikai's Bad Babies Don't Cry Manga Enters Final Arc

Manga launched in July 2024

Image via Amazon © Akane Torikai, Kodansha

This year's 21st issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine revealed on April 23 that Akane Torikai 's Bad Babies Don't Cry ( Bad Baby wa Nakanai ) manga is entering its final arc in the magazine's next issue on April 30.

The series revolves around four strangers who saved the life of a 10-year-old girl who jumped from the platform of a train. Years later, Kasumi Kado, a 28-year-old office worker who was among the four strangers, encounters the now-17-year-old girl again. The four strangers must reunite to save the girl once again.

Torikai launched the manga in Morning in July 2024. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on April 23.

Torikai launched the Sensei's Pious Lie manga series in Kodansha 's Morning two in 2013. Kodansha shipped the eighth and final compiled book volume in October 2017. Kodansha USA shipped the fourth omnibus volume in English in October 2022. A live-action film adaption of the manga opened in Japan in July 2024.

Torikai's Saturn Return manga was nominated for the 28th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2024.