Akane Torikai Launches New Series in July

Bad Baby wa Nakanai debuts on July 4

The 30th issue of Kodansha 's Morning Magazine revealed on Thursday that Akane Torikai will launch a new series titled Bad Baby wa Nakanai (The Bad Baby Won't Cry) in the 31st issue on July 4.

Image via Morning Magazine

The series revolves around four strangers who saved the life of a 10-year-old girl who jumped from the platform of a train. Years later, Kasumi Kado, a 28-year-old office worker who was among the four strangers, encounters the now-17-year-old girl again. The four strangers must reunite to save the girl once again.

The live-action film adaption of Torikai's Sensei's Pious Lie ( Sensei no Shiroi Uso ) manga will open in theaters on July 5.

Kôichirô Miki ( Yowamushi Pedal ) is directing the film with a screenplay by Naoko Adachi. Sensei's Pious Lie is the first work that Miki personally aspired to adapt, and he has been developing the project for seven years.

Torikai's Saturn Return manga was nominated for the 28th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in February.

Torikai launched the Sensei's Pious Lie manga series in Kodansha 's Morning two in 2013. Kodansha shipped the eighth and final compiled book volume in October 2017. Kodansha USA shipped the fourth omnibus volume in English in October 2022.

Source: Morning Magazine issue 30