Rock Band Unison Square Garden Suspend Activities Following Drummer Takao Suzuki's Departure

Suzuki to leave after performance on July 15

Image via Unison Square Garden's website © UNISON SQUARE GARDEN

UNISON SQUARE GARDEN

Rock bandannounced on Monday that their drummer Takao Suzuki is leaving the group, and the band will suspend activities for an indefinite period of time. The current lineup's final performance will be on July 15 atwith theirLIVE 2026 "Sentimental Period" concert, named after their first single.

The members formed the band Unison in July 2004 before changing their name to Unison Square Garden . They released their first single "Sentimental Period" in July 2008. The current members are vocalist and guitarist Kōsuke Saitō and bass guitarist Tomoya Tabuchi .

Unison Square Garden performed theme songs for Blue Lock, Blood Blockade Battlefront , Tiger & Bunny , Soul Eater , Welcome to the Ballroom , March comes in like a lion , and Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia .

Sources: Unison Square Garden, Music Natalie