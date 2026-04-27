The Irregular at Magic High School 'Escape Arc,' 'Upheaval Prologue Arc' Manga Both End

Image via Amazon © Tsutomu Satou, Yuzuki N', Kadokawa

The June issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine published the final chapters of both Yuzuki N Dash 's Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Escape-hen manga and Mei Higuchi 's Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Dōran no Joshō-hen manga on Monday. The fifth volume of Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Escape-hen and the sixth and final volume of Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Dōran no Joshō-hen will both ship on May 27.

Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Escape-hen adapts the 24th and 25th novel volumes of Tsutomu Satou and Kana Ishida 's original The Irregular at Magic High School ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series, which corresponds with the novels' "Escape" story arc.

Yuzuki N Dash ( Yuzuki N' ) launched the manga in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in January 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in September 2025.

The original 24th and 25th novel volumes shipped in Japan in March and April 2018. Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and released the 24th and 25th volumes in English in January and July 2025.

Image via Amazon © Tsutomu Satou, Mei Higuchi, Kadokawa

Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Dōran no Joshō-hen adapts the 21st and 22nd novel volumes of The Irregular at Magic High School light novels, which corresponds with the novels' "Upheaval Prologue" story arc.

Higuchi launched the manga in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in January 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's fifth compiled book volume in September 2025.

The original 21st and 22nd novel volumes shipped in Japan in February and June 2017. Yen Press released the 21st and 22nd volumes in English in January and May 2024.

Tsutomu Satou 's The Irregular at Magic High School ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series launched in 2008, and ended with the 32nd volume in September 2020. Two sequels shipped in October 2020 and January 2021, with both sequel series now having four volumes.

The Irregular at Magic High School TV anime premiered in April 2014 and aired for 26 episodes. A second season, titled The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc , premiered in October 2020 and ran for 13 episodes. The anime franchise also includes the The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars film, which opened in Japan in June 2017. The Honor Student at Magic High School manga inspired a 13-episode TV anime that premiered in July 2021.

The Irregular at Magic High School anime's third television season premiered in April 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired with English subtitles and an English dub.

Yen Press publishes the original The Irregular at Magic High School light novel series and Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga.

A new anime film titled Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Yotsuba Keishō-hen ( T he Irregular at Magic High School THE MOVIE - Yotsuba Succession Arc - ) will open in Japan on May 8.

Source: Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh June issue

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