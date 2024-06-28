The Irregular at Magic High School Series Gets New Anime Film for Yotsuba Succession Arc

3rd season's 13th/final episode aired on Friday

The official X/Twitter account for the The irregular at magic high school anime revealed on Saturday that the series is getting an anime film adapting the "Yotsuba Succession" arc titled Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Yotsuba Keishō-hen ( The irregular at magic high school : Yotsuba Succession Arc). The account unveiled a promotional video and visual:

Image via The irregular at magic high school anime's X/Twitter account © 2024 佐島 勤/KADOKAWA/魔法科高校四葉継承編製作委員会

The 13th and final episode of the third television season aired on Friday.

© 2023 佐島 勤/KADOKAWA/魔法科高校3製作委員会

The season premiered on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 on April 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs with English subtitles, and it also began streaming the English dub .

LiSA performed the opening theme song "Shouted Serenade." Kairi Yagi performed the ending theme song "recall" for the "Double Seven Arc." The music unit Sangatsu no Phantasia performed the ending theme song "Snow Noir" for the "Steeple Chase Arc." ASCA performed the ending theme song "Shion no Hanataba" (A Bouquet of Purple Flowers) for the "Koto Nairan-hen" (Ancient City Rebellion Arc).

Tsutomu Satou 's The irregular at magic high school ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series launched in 2008, and ended with the 32nd volume in September 2020. Two sequels shipped in October 2020 and January 2021.

Yen Press publishes the original The irregular at magic high school light novel series and Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga.

The irregular at magic high school TV anime premiered in April 2014 and aired for 26 episodes. A second season, titled The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc , premiered in October 2020 and ran for 13 episodes. The anime franchise also includes the The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars film, which opened in Japan in June 2017. The Honor Student at Magic High School manga inspired a 13-episode TV anime that premiered in July 2021.

